New season begins this Saturday at Redwood Acres Raceway

Redwood Acres Raceway

EUREKA – The long off-season of racing is set to be over this Saturday as the opening event at Redwood Acres Raceway. All six divisions are returning to RAR in what will likely to be a very interesting season. Mid-City Motor World will be presenting the debut event of the 2019 season.

The Anderson Logging Bandoleros are going to be returning for the division’s second season at the Acres. The division is aimed at getting youngsters a chance to learn how to race and eventually advance to the faster cars. It’s highly likely that the competition will improve from last year’s rookie season.

2019 is going to see an interesting twist for the mini stock and roadrunner divisions. Both divisions, sponsored by Compass Community Credit Union, will be competing on the track at the same time unless car count for the roadrunners necessitates a separate race. A multi-class event has never taken place in the history of Redwood Acres Raceway since the track was paved in 1988. With both classes of cars on the track at the simultaneously, it is certain that the combination events will produce races all year long.

Things will also be interesting for the Four-Star Realty bomber division this year. The brand new Up-State Bomber Series will be visiting RAR twice in 2019 on May 11 and July 20. It is likely that out-of-town racers will join the locals to prepare their cars for both events.

The North Coast Lighting And Electric Legends saw the division grow at the end of the 2018 season. If that’s any sign for 2019, the Legends could potentially be the most competitive division at Redwood Acres Raceway.

The ever-popular Mid-City Motor World late models will be in action Saturday night for the first of seven races for the year. Redwood Acres Raceway’s premiere division always delivers its own brand of excitement. It should be no different this upcoming Saturday night.

Because the original scheduled open practice was rained out, there will be one this Friday. Practice will be held from 2 to p.m. Pit gates will open at 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 5 p.m.. General admission tickets are $12, $8 for seniors and military, $6 for children 6-12 with 5 and younger children have free admission.































