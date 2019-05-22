New president selected for Humboldt State

Freddy Brewster

Mad River Union

HSU – Humboldt State University has hired its first African American president. Tom Jackson Jr. will be the eighth president of HSU and will take over in July after current HSU President Lisa Rossbacher’s term ends. Jackson is currently serving as the president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakot,a where he has been president since 2014.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with HSU’s talented faculty and staff, alongside community members, to ensure that those life-altering opportunities are expanded for current and future students,” Jackson said in an emailed statement from the California State University’s Office of the Chancellor.

Jackson is following in the footsteps of current HSU President Rossbacher whose term at HSU experiencecd the death of Josiah Lawson, the closing of the Third Street Art Gallery in Eureka, the dismantling of the football program and the gutting of the KHSU radio station.

Jackson is a veteran and a first-generation college student who earned a doctorate degree of education from the University of La Verne. Jackson has served in administrative positions in other California universities such as the Univeristy of Southern California and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Below is a press release from HSU:

