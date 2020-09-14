New McKinleyville BMX track gets big buy-in

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A BMX track could be built and open for racing in McKinleyville as early as next summer.

Bicycle racing enthusiasts are proposing that the BMX track be built on undeveloped park land owned by the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) at the corner of School Road and Washington Avenue.

Jason and Wendi Orlandi gave a presentation about the track to the MCSD Board of Directors at its meeting on Sept. 2 and the idea received a warm reception.

“I personally think this is a great use of the property,” McKinleyville resident Greg Orsini said during public comments.

The Orlandis said that the track would cost about $105,000 to build. The money would come from grants and fundraising. Jason Orlandi said he talked to Tim Hooven of Hooven & Co., which has expressed an interest in helping with the grading. The donated labor could substantially reduce the costs of construction.

The project would include a parking lot and restrooms. The track would be surrounded by a four-foot-tall chain link fence. The track would include rollers, berms and jumps.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

The Orlandis said that the track would used by small children, teens and adults of all different riding abilities,.

The track would likely be open for public use except for during races sanctioned, and insured, by the American Bicycle Association.

Racers would pay dues for the races. Jason Orlandi said that conservative estimates, calculated before the coronavirus pandemic, suggest that the track would generate a surplus of nearly $12,000 a year, money which could be set aside for track repairs and upgrades.

The next step in the process is for the district to develop a right-of-entry agreement with Humboldt Skatepark Collective, which would serve as the nonprofit organization representing the project.

The district is also going to need to do an environmental assessment of the site and work with neighbors regarding fencing, landscaping and access.















