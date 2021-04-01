New cootie catcher to wrangle COVID germs

Darch Nezzleglomp

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Science is marching on, with fresh innovations not just conquering disease, but showing the coronavirus what a pathetic, slimy little excuse for a germ it really is.

And in a heartening development for those Arcatans whose sleep is interrupted nightly by bellowing streetcorner drunks and lunatics, a vaccine for yelling is showing high efficacy in early trials.

COVID meets its snatching match

A team of Humboldt State University scientists has developed a new instrument for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of a hi-tech “cootie catcher.”

In pioneering research, the grade school gadget – with modern modifications, has been found to have high efficacy in snatching up any pesky coronavirus spores that may be floating around nearby.

“This is a real game changer,” said Professor Blorbus Galfanch, part of the research team that came up with the new “COVID catcher.”

“Like so much groundbreaking science, it was a total accident,” Galfanch said. “The staff was busy with their usual pursuits – making origamis, paper airplanes and so on, when someone folded up a cootie catcher.”

To their surprise and delight, the scientists quickly found that the little foldy deal was extremely effective at snatching up loose coronavirus nodules around the lab. A commercial version was quickly developed and distributed to local stores.

“I love mine,” said Mrs. Lloyd Glurbner of Glendale. “I rounded up enough COVID spores to make a nice lime Jell-O mold. The li’l red spores look so festive and Christmassy floating in there!”

Innocu-louding

Another medical leap forward came from a neighboring lab, where a new vaccine has been developed that promises to reduce the amount of deranged yelling that Arcata residents endure every night.

The discovery earned Professor Rufus Rumbleton a gala reception at Arcata’s new Mister’s men’s club.

In field trials, doses of the vaccine were slipped into 40-ounce malt liquor bottles and red vines sold locally. These were quickly guzzled and gobbled by they who drink breakfast at 4:30 p.m. to get revved up for a night of carousing and casual vandalism on the town.

Results were swift and dramatic. The treated cohort showed an average 82 decibel reduction in yelling, howling, bellowing and generalized raving.

However, the vaccine wasn’t without side effects. Several subjects’ mighty drunken roar went up three octaves, transforming it into a high-pitched screech.

With several nighttime howlers so affected, their wee-hour chorus sounded like Alvin, Theodore and Simon channeling Yoko Ono.

"I like it," said Narb Dwankblop of Westwood Village. "It makes wacky Arcata seem even more like cartoonland!"
















