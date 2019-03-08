New Bayside Books is Sunny Brae’s tiny but complete literary oasis

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAE – Matthew and Tara Brockmeyer love books, writing and just about anything to do with the written word. He’s a published novelist (Kind Nepenthe) and short story writer, and she edits a literary magazine (Deciduous Tales).

To those literary bona fides, the two may now add "bookstore owners."

Bayside Books, located at 64 Sunny Brae Center (between the laundromat and Arcata Florist), hosts its Grand Opening Party Saturday night, March 9, at 6 p.m. The event will feature refreshments and a poetry reading by local author Dan Levinson.

States the Grand Opening’s event page on Facebook, “Bring the family to celebrate and browse a wide assortment of new, used, rare and collectible books and bookish gifts, with a wonderful assortment of children's books and toys as well.”

The tiny shop features new releases, bestsellers, staff picks, first editions and gifts in the main salon, with a side room for children’s books and another, with a comfy chair, for used books. Another back room, where refreshments will be served Saturday night, could be repurposed for a young adult section, or more used books, depending on what the reading public demands.

“We’re avid readers,” Matthew said. “We hand select every book and pride ourselves on quality reading materials.”

Along with its deep inventory of books, Bayside Books plans on holding regular literary events such as author signings.

The store will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

