NCRT: An agonizing decision to close theatre, again

Well, everyone – this isn’t the kind of announcement you ever want to make, let alone twice. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts at keeping our patrons, staff, and volunteers safe through limited capacity, vaccination requirements, and other safety measures, the unprecedented local delta variant surge means that in the interests of community health and protecting our dangerously overtaxed healthcare system, we are following the recommendations of Public Health and once again ceasing our regular run of shows.

We’ve held off publicly announcing this decision for the last 24 hours, to give our cast and crew of Hamlet time to process this. This has been an absolutely agonizing decision, but we remain committed to listening to, and working with our local experts to the best of our ability.

For everyone who has already purchased tickets or made reservations to see Hamlet, we offer the most profound apologies. Full refunds will be being issued over the next several days, we just ask for everyone’s patience as we continue to deal with this evolving situation.

As discouraging and frustrating as this is, we will absolutely be back, as soon as conditions improve. In the meantime, we wish everyone health and safety, and encourage all to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and our whole community.

Calder Johnson is the managing artistic director of the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Eureka.


























































