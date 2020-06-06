Museum’s Native Plant Garden a beauty destination

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – The Native Plant Garden behind the Trinidad Museum has come into its own. Started 10 years ago by volunteer gardeners, the garden was originally highway fill and rubble, covered by brambles.

Now, it’s a beauty spot on the coast, complete with wheelchair accessible walking paths, a pond that is home to frogs and birds, a large assortment of native trees, shrubs, and flowers, all labeled , sturdy wooden benches and even an Air Bee 'n’ Bee.

Students at Trinidad Union School prepared nesting tubes from Elderberry stems, bamboo, and drilled alder. The structure provides a home for such native bees as the Carpenter Bee, the Digger Bee and the Bumble Bee.

Under the dedicated care of a loyal group of volunteers, the garden has matured. This group, Ingrid Bailey, Claire Perricelli, Carl and Maisa Kalb, Mary Klein, and Jill Mefford, assembles every Thursday morning, from 10 a.m. until noon, to plant, prune and weed.

“In addition to the welcome explosion of native flowers, the unwelcome explosion of non-native weeds keeps pace,” Mefford said. She would love to hear from prospective volunteers at (707) 267-0999.

“Days of real rains followed by days of warm sunshine,” she said. “And, oh my, we are ready to get outside and enjoy. Even better, to get outside, enjoy and make our world a bit more beautiful--keeping safe distance, of course!”

Even if you don’t have time to volunteer, take a walk in the garden soon. The riot of blossoms, California poppies-orange, yellow, even some white albino ones – Douglas Iris, Ceanothus, Elderberry, Flowering Currant, and those luscious smelling native Azaleas, are worth the drive.

For the critter lovers, “the edge of the pond is alive with tiny new Tree Frogs, half an inch long, hopping around,” Mefford said. “And the pond is full of fat polliwogs of Tree Frogs and Red Legged Frogs. Black Salamander eggs will hatch soon.”

The garden is a haven for birds. “Our bird list, available at the garden entrance, lists one hundred species. This is the patient work of several years of master birder, Melody Hamilton. Last year an Egret spent a couple of days walking around the pond.”

A new Cliff Swallow nest box was recently installed by the Audubon Society in the garden. It rises ten feet above the ground. “We are eagerly awaiting arrival of residents,” she added.

