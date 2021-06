Mad River Union

ARCATA/EUREKA – A Eureka man has been arrested in connection with the May 23 robbery at Murphy's Sunny Brae Market.

Harley Joe Adkins, 36, was arrested by the Eureka Police Dept. on June 9 on suspicion of robbery, plus charges related to a Jan. 31 burglary on Elk River Road in Eureka.

No further details are currently available.