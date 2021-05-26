Murphy’s Sunny Brae Market robbed Sunday morning

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAE – Murphy's Sunny Brae Market was robbed Sunday morning, May 23 just after 9 a.m. According to Arcata Police, a man who had his hand in his pocket gave a note to the checker demanding all the money out of the till. No weapon was directly observed.

The checker complied, and the man was last seen headed northbound on Bayside Road. Police Chief Brian Ahearn said a vehicle description may provide leads.

The suspect was described as a thin, masked white male adult wearing a black hat and black sweatshirt, 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Ahearn said the employee was "pretty shook up." The amount of the loss hasn't yet been determined.

Arcata has experienced a recent rise in both property and violent crime . Arcata's Public Safety Committee meets next Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.













