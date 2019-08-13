Murder suspect arrested in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On Saturday, Aug. 10 at about 12:10 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a disturbance on the 1100 block of Boss Road in McKinleyville.

It was reported that a male subject may have been stabbed during the incident. It was also reported that a male subject was on the ground and unresponsive.

Deputies were familiar with the residence, and some of the involved individuals, as there have been repeated calls for service at that location in the recent past.

Deputies arrived on scene and located an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. Lifesaving efforts were started and the subject was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation. Deputies later arrested Brian Leiteritz, age 40, of McKinleyville. He was charged with murder and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.

