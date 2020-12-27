MRCH rushes COVID vax to hundreds of frontliners

Mad River Community Hospital

ARCATA – It has been nothing short of an extraordinary effort of cooperation between Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) and multiple agencies in Humboldt County to administer over 300 vaccines to Hospital Tier 1A staff, with an additional 250-plus vaccines to 13 front line agencies staff to date.

“This has been such a hard year, really dark, it is nice to be able to literally ‘inject’ some hope for better times to come,” sais Tina Wood RN BSN CCRN, critical care manager, MRCH, after administering the first COVID-19 Vaccine in Humboldt County.

Vaccines were administered at the hospital to Tier 1A MRCH Employees, and those that administer the vaccines with the remaining Tier 1A staff vaccinated within the following days.

The allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines requires each frontline agency must submit to an arduous application process. The Humboldt County Public Health (HCPH) notifies MRCH of available doses and approved agencies, which are picked up through an elaborate process then administered following CDC guidelines.

Asked about his vaccination experience, Arcata Fire District Chief Justin McDonald, “It was painless and we really appreciate Mad River Hospital for hosting all of the first responders.”

MRCH is following CDPH/CDC tier protocols for purposes of prioritizing distribution of the vaccine. At this time we are wrapping up Tier 1A, which includes front line workers. In response to the vaccine clinics,

Humboldt Bay Fire Chief Sean Robertson had this to say, “Humboldt Bay Fire is very appreciative to County Public Health and Mad River Hospital for delivering COVID-19 vaccinations in such a rapid and efficient manner. This is a great step in protecting our front-line firefighters who operate in a high-risk environment on a daily basis, as well as to our community on the long road to recovering from this devastating year. We are still a long way yet, and the best practices to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our local economy remain to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands.”

To date, MRCH was requested by HCPH to assist Arcata Fire District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Waterfront Rehabilitation Center, Mad River Ambulance, Eureka City Ambulance of Eureka, Hoopa Ambulance, Redwood Urgent Care Clinic, Cal Ore Life Flight, Fresenius Kidney Care (Eureka and McKinleyville locations), NCSAC/Crossroads, HSU Student Health, Humboldt Recovery Center, and Sempervirens.

For more information about how early doses of the vaccine will be allocated in California, please view the state guidelines here: http://ow.ly/9OJl50CTBTL.

