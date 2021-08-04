Morris Graves Museum pulls out of Arts Alive

Humboldt Arts Council

EUREKA – In the best interest of our community the Humboldt Arts Council in the Morris Graves Museum of Art has decided to not host August Arts Alive as planned. The Morris Graves Museum of Art welcomed over 400 masked visitors for the July Arts Alive and given the current rise in cases we don’t want to encourage large gatherings but rather encourage everyone to enjoy our exhibitions during regular museum hours, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. when museum attendance is lower and is safer to do so.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street, Eureka is open to the public noon. to 5p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for seniors (age 65 and over), military veterans, and students with ID; children 17 and under free; families with an EBT Card and valid ID receive free admission through the Museums for All initiative, museum members are free.