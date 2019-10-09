Morning update on power shutoff

PG&E Power Shutoff Wednesday Morning Update

County of Humboldt - The Home of the Redwoods Seal

In the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) activated its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) protocols, which resulted in shutting off power to parts of Humboldt County. PG&E is reporting that around 60,000 customers in Humboldt County have been impacted by the shutoff. The National Weather Service expects extreme weather conditions in neighboring counties to last throughout the day and into Thursday. PG&E continues to work on efforts to restore power in Humboldt County, but there is currently no estimated time for full restoration.

Public safety is the county’s primary concern during this time. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services has been in touch with local hospitals and health care providers to take steps to protect vulnerable members of the community. Law enforcement services remain active in all parts of the county, including 911 emergency dispatch. Most administrative, non-essential county functions are expected to be closed today.

PG&E plans to open Community Resource Centers (CRC) at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 3750 Harris St. in Eureka and College of the Redwoods main campus at 7351 Tompkins Hill Rd. in Eureka by midday today. The CRCs will have air conditioning, water and power stations for community residents to charge medical devices and phones. The CRCs are not evacuation shelters. The City of Eureka and Humboldt Bay Fire will operate an interim “Medical Equipment Charging Station” at 3030 L St. This facility will open at noon and is expected to close when PG&E’s CRCs are open and operational.

Residents should conserve water and minimize sewer use – such as flushing toilets unnecessarily. Conservation of both water and sewer use will assist water agencies to maintain services to residents until PG&E is able to restore power.

PG&E is monitoring weather patterns and will provide updates to customers and Humboldt County when information is available.Learn more about PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs and sign up for PSPS alerts at prepareforpowerdown.com or call 1-877-9000-PGE.

Follow Sheriff’s OES Facebook for more information. facebook.com/humboldtcountyoes





























































