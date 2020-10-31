Michael Winkler: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. a. Share my 22 years of City government experience with other Council members

b. Complete important City initiatives for renewable energy, electrification and climate change mitigation

c. Complete rail trails and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure

d. Work with developers and non-profits to build affordable and alternative housing

e. Enhance public safety and enact police reform

2. a. I have typically averaged 15 hours per week over my past 8 years on the City Council.

3. a. Yes, as I have done for the past 20 years (8 on the Planning Commission, 12 on the City Council)

4. a. I have a B.S. in Environmental Resources Engineering with a focus on renewable energy.

b. I have worked in the sustainable energy industry for the past 25 years

c. I have worked in the affordable housing industry for the past 10 years and have worked on more than 200 large solar all-electric affordable housing projects throughout California and in Humboldt County and Arcata

d. I introduced formal energy/climate-change goals that were adopted by the City Council in 2018

i. Require that new residential construction be all-electric

ii. Convert all City of Arcata facilities from natural gas to electric heat pumps

iii. With limited exceptions, make all City vehicles electric

iv. Phase out all use of natural gas in Arcata over the next 15 years

5. a. Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA)

b. Arcata Main Street

c. Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA)

d. Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA)

e. Arcata House Partnership

6. a. Minimal national and international focus. I will continue to focus on Arcata delivering high-quality services to Arcata’s increasingly diverse population.

7. a. I feel that it is complete. I have reviewed the manual thoroughly over my 12 years on the City Council and helped make changes to improve it.

8. a. I support the goals.

b. Over the past 12 years, I helped make substantial changes in the goals and took the lead on climate change/renewable energy goals.

9. a. I support it.

b. It is necessary to fully restore the system and comply with state and federal environmental standards.

10. a. City is taking important first steps that need to continue, especially as Arcata and Humboldt become more ethnically diverse.

11. a. Over the past the period of the past 20 years that I have been a Planning Commissioner and a City Council Member, the City has successfully worked with developers to get a substantial number of affordable housing projects built and to rehab existing affordable housing projects.

b. The City needs to continue working with developers to help get new types of projects built, such as tiny houses.

c. The City needs to work with developers to engage with residents to address community concerns earlier in the process of the projects and to keep working on streamlining the development process

d. Housing First approach.

e. Consider supervised tent camping and car camping as interim measures

12. a. The City of Arcata is outstanding in sustainable forestry.

b. As a Council Member, I have supported large acquisitions of forest land.

c. It will be a challenge to continue this performance when Environmental Services Director Mark Andre soon retires.

13. a. I support current overall level of funding for public safety

b. At my suggestion, Chief Ahearn adopted the following reform programs

i. 8 Can’t Wait

ii. Project Zero

c. I support the following reforms

i. De-escalation training

ii. Body-worn cameras at all times

iii. Community policing

iv. Elimination of choke holds and other dangerous restraint techniques

v. Public safety committee

vi. Use-of-force policy reforms and training

vii. Anti-discrimination training

viii. Civilian police review board

ix. Dispatchers to coordinate with County DHHS on mental health related calls

14. a. Black lives matter

15. Support

16. Support

17. Support

18. a. Eliminate all use of fossil fuels in Arcata

b. Provide affordable housing for all who need it

c. Complete rail trails to Eureka and Blue Lake

19. Yes, if I agree that it is a factual mis-statement

20. a. Yes; In 22 years of Arcata City service, I have completed all my appointed and elected terms

i. 2 years on the Energy Committee

ii. 8 years on the Planning Commission

iii. 12 years on the City Council.

21. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

a. Overall excellent and timely response

b. Arcata made sure that

i. Businesses were quickly closed and then safely re-opened

ii. COVID safety measures were quickly put into place in City facilities

iii. Public meetings were quickly moved online to ensure citizen oversight and public participation

c. Arcata’s initiative to first move homeless residents to safe, sheltered campgrounds and then to longer-term housing was compassionate and successful

d. City staff and Council sub-committee are working with local businesses to help safely maximize local business operations and move as far as safely possible toward normal operation.

22. Yes, but it can and should do more

a. The City of Arcata has been a long-time leader in environmental sustainability

b. City of Arcata climate-change actions

i. Acquired large areas of grazing land and wetlands to protect them and serve as buffers from climate change

ii. Leader in electrifying City buildings and using solar electricity

iii. Purchases 100% renewable electricity from RCEA for all City facilities

iv. Should work with County to repair and enhance levees

v. Should implement City climate change action plan

23. a. Yes, I support

i. Expansion of bike and pedestrian trails including completion of Arcata-Eureka and Annie and Mary rail trails

ii. Improvements in streets to make walking and bicycling safer

iii. Expansion of transit

iv. Compact development that is walking and bicycling friendly

24. a. I support limited closures only

b. Safety and attractiveness of the Plaza, traffic safety and climate change impacts would only be addressed to a limited degree by closing the Plaza to traffic.

25. a. I oppose

b. Building parking structure would not pay for itself and would encourage more driving.

c. I support expanded bike parking on the Plaza

26. a. Yes.

b. As a City Council Member, I voted for the rate increases and feel that they are necessary to

i. Restore the operation of the Arcata Marsh Waste Treatment Project

ii. Restore and build the water and wastewater systems of the City

iii. Comply with state and federal environmental standards.

c. I empathize with the impact on low-income residents, but court rulings no longer allow us to cross-subsidize rates unless we take money from the General Fund.

27. a. The greater needs of its local population and large VW’s contribution to City sales tax justify greater expenditures to meet local needs.

28. a. The Farmers Market is a key attractive feature of Arcata.

b. Having it in the traditional town square greatly adds to its attractiveness.

c. It is good to make adjustments to minimize negative impacts on surrounding businesses.

d. We have additional features of the Market because people want them. They should continue.

29. a. With the statue now in Ohio, it’s time to explore with local indigenous peoples what permanent commemoration or recognition on the Plaza they would find appropriate and of value

30. a. More internships of HSU students in Arcata City government.

b. Arcata and HSU should keep each other better informed of the actions of each other. More joint work on community safety.

31. a. I greatly appreciate volunteer clean-up’s.

b. Might be worthwhile to have a “don’t trash Arcata” campaign focusing on natural areas.

c. Finding stable housing for the homeless could help.

32. a. During my three terms as Mayor, I have consistently enforced standards so that Council business can continue and all are free to speak within the allotted time, without disruption. I will continue to do so as a Councilmember if I am re-elected.

33. For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

a. On issues where there is not yet scientific consensus, I will generally defer to public opinion.

b. In areas where there is scientific consensus, I will support the consensus opinion.

c. The reality of human-caused climate change and the health benefits of water fluoridation are settled science.

34. Yes; there is strong scientific support for continuing to do so.

35. a. The City Council has taken important steps to move the cannabis industry out of residential neighborhoods (high electricity users tax, in which I played a lead role)

b. The Council has strongly supported the regulated cannabis industry through licensing of dispensaries and creation of the Cannabis Innovation Zone.

c. City of Arcata cannabis policies are successful and effective and should evolve as the industry matures.

d. The City Council has helped create a win-win-win situation for consumers, and cannabis business owners and employees.

36. a. Yes; We need local businesses and these organizations represent them well.

37. a. What’s a day off?

38. a. Times-Standard

b. Real Clear Politics (left-right balance)

c. Common Dreams (progressive)

d. Counterpunch (radical progressive)

e. ‘The American Conservative’ (anti-war, anti-Trump, conservative)

b. Real Clear Politics (left-right balance)

c. Common Dreams (progressive)

d. Counterpunch (radical progressive)

e. ‘The American Conservative’ (anti-war, anti-Trump, conservative)

39. a. Graffiti and sticker removal

b. Active member of 350 Humboldt

40. a. I have two that I prefer, but I am notxw saying.

Please see my websites

www.winklerforarcata.org

https://lostcoastoutpost.com/elections/candidate/michael-winkler/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-winkler-8470a547/







