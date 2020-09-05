Michael Winkler brings solid record of achievement to council bid

Michael Winkler Campaign

I’m the candidate with the most experience and proven record that Arcata needs. I’ve served on Council twelve years including three as Mayor.

As Mayor, I developed a close working relationship with City Manager Diemer. We fast-tracked essential COVID-19 public health measures, developed safe shelters for the homeless, setup protection from evictions and created plans to reopen businesses. These programs require experienced guidance and teamwork.

I will ensure vital services remain available. I’ve kept our systems working and the City financially sound.

Working with Chief Ahearn, I will continue reform so police remain committed to protecting all community members. Our Chief proudly calls Arcata home and has become one of us.

I helped transform the cannabis industry from a difficult, unregulated presence to a responsible industry that offers stable jobs and great local economic benefits.

I’m a local leader in environmental stewardship, solar affordable housing and lead the City’s initiative to phase out fossil fuels.

Emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, I will focus on revitalizing businesses to provide high quality jobs.

Effective city government is about human relationships. My proven experience and strong relationships get things done.

I would be honored to serve you four more years.

Please visit my website, winklerforarcata.org.

City Government Experience

• 22 years total experience

• 12 years as City Council Member, including 3 terms as Mayor

• 8 years on Planning Commission

• 2 years on Energy Committee

Affordable Solar Housing (Michael as Energy Analyst, Field Tester and Councilmember)

Michael is a leader in affordable housing and has worked on more 200 large projects in Humboldt County and throughout California, including the following Arcata projects.

• Arcata Bay Crossing (permanent supportive housing)

• Creamery Row (family housing)

• Plaza Point (senior housing)

• Sorrell Place (family housing)

Police

Michael supports police reform including the following Initiatives

• Eight Can’t Wait (8cantwait.org)

• Project Zero (projectzero.org)

• Implementation of Police Foundation report (cityofarcata.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=340&fbclid=IwAR2TH96wbkADZ9BBRbKv-5opE1aJFKc_QdLny_P7O4GH-94PbQiJ_7-a2S8)

Michael’s vision for the Arcata police includes

• Keep police as respectful public servants for all citizens

• Continue positive personal relationships with Chief Ahearn and officers

• Implement necessary reforms

• Explore options for moving some current police functions to social service professionals

Energy and the Environment

Michael is a graduate of HSU in Environmental Engineering, an expert professional in sustainable energy and has brought this expertise to his work on City Council

Sustainable Energy

• Arcata All-Electric Initiative (eliminate fossil fuels in City of Arcata facilities and throughout Arcata)

• RCEA (Redwood Coast Energy Authority) – Boardmember and past Board Chair

• Community Choice Energy – leader in successful initiative of RCEA taking over Humboldt County electricity supply from PG&E

• Wind Turbines – Current RCEA project to produce 100 percent renewable electricity for Humboldt County

Parks and Open Space

• Major acquisitions of forests and open space

• Substantial rebuilds of McDaniel Slough and other wetlands

Recycling

• Many-year involvement with recycling

• Liaison to Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA)

Homeless

• In addition to his work in affordable housing, Michael has served as the liaison to Arcata House Partnership.

• Michael has supported the City of Arcata’s successful effort to move the homeless into safe housing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Public Toilet (Portland Loo)

Promoted and developed necessary funding for attractive, well maintained heavily used public facility

City of Arcata Finances

• For the past 12 years on the City Council, Michael has successfully advocated for tight, efficient balanced budgets that deliver the services that citizens need while keeping the City financially sound.

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, while many other cities have spiraled into financial crisis, Arcata has continued to provide vital services while maintaining healthy reserves and sound finances.

Graffiti Removal

Over the past five years, Michael has personally removed more than 10,000 graffiti tags and stickers to help make Arcata feel more attractive and safe

Cannabis

Michael spearheaded the successful effort to move cannabis production out of residential neighborhoods into appropriate commercial and industrial areas.

Michael supported the creation of the large, successful Cannabis Innovation Zone which now offers many high-quality jobs and substantial benefit to Arcata.

Infrastructure

• Michael was an early and outspoken advocate for major, necessary rebuild and upgrade of systems, including Arcata Marsh Wastewater Treatment and Wildlife Refuge

• Supported rebuilding of Arcata’s streets

• Michael helped develop public support for necessary funding

Local Economic Development

• As a co-owner of a small, local energy consulting business and the son of a small business owner, Michael understands the vital role that small businesses play in Arcata’s unique character and economic vitality.

• Michael played a key role in enacting Arcata’s chain restaurant restriction ordinance

• For many years, Michael has been the liaison to Arcata Main Street, Arcata’s downtown business association

• Coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, Michael will make re-invigorating local small businesses a key element of community recovery

Roads and Trails

• Major rebuilds and improved road condition

• Foster Avenue Extension

• Arcata-Eureka Rail Trail

• Ridge Trail

COVID-19

Current Situation

• Most serious infectious disease epidemic that any of us have faced in our lifetimes.

• Most vulnerable are the elderly and those with serious existing health conditions.

• Low-income and homeless individuals, many of whom are people of color, have significantly higher risk.

• Large number of layoffs

• Reduced business sales.

• Reduced tax revenues to City of Arcata

• Low-income individuals who often were already financially insecure have been the most impacted.

Actions by City of Arcata

• Early adopter of COVID-19 safety protocols in City facilities

• Allowed most City staff to work from home

• Quickly switched public meetings online

• Set up safe camping sites for homeless, including sanitation and food and then transitioned them into secure, indoor housing

• Worked closely with Humboldt County Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Frankovich

• Adopted restriction ordinance to protect renters from eviction during COVID crisis

• Created City Council subcommittee and worked with staff to help stabilize local economy and plan for long-term economic recovery

• Quickly reworked City budgets to absorb reduced tax revenues, re-balance budget, maintain City services and maintain financial reserves

Code of Ethics

Michael is dedicated to ethics, honesty, integrity and transparency in his service to the citizens of Arcata.

You may not always agree with Michael, but you know where he stands and the basis of the stands that he takes

Many of these principles are embodied in the essay by esteemed Russian dissident, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, “Live Not by Lies (1974)”

orthodoxytoday.org/articles/SolhenitsynLies.php















