Meth, heroin, suspects harvested from sketchy van at 8th and L

Humboldt DTF PRESS RELEASE

On Thursday, Nov. 19, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant on a vehicle parked in the area of Eighth and L streets in Arcata. This warrant was issued for suspicion of heroin sales.

When agents made contact with the vehicle, the passenger Carlos Nunes, 46, Arcata, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Agents chased Nunes for approximately 3 blocks before they detained him. Other agents detained the driver, Wendy Hensley, 46, Eureka, inside the vehicle.

Agents conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately one-half pound of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale. Agents arrested both Nunes and Hensley for possession of heroin for sale (11351 H&S).

Nunes was also arrested for resisting arrest (148 PC) and Hensley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (11377 H&S). Both suspects were booked at the Humboldt County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.
















