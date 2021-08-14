Meredith Matthews to be sworn in Tuesday

MEREDITH MATTHEWS WILL BE SWORN IN AS ARCATA’S NEWEST COUNCILMEMBER ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Arcata, CA, August 13, 2021 – The City of Arcata announced today that Meredith Matthews will be officially sworn in as a member of the Arcata City Council on Tuesday, August 17 at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 28 the Arcata City Council appointed Matthews to serve out the remainder of Sofia Pereira’s term of office. Pereira officially stepped down from her seat on the Council on Friday, June 25 to take on a new position as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health, and the Arcata City Council made the decision to appoint a new Council Member to serve the remainder of Pereira’s term, which will end in November of 2022.

Meredith Matthews’ swearing in ceremony will be held outside in front of Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F St. Members of the press and public are invited to attend. Attendees are expected to follow all COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, including wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

Matthews’ first public meeting as an official member of the Arcata City Council will take place on Wednesday, August 18 at 6 p.m. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally, City Council meetings are currently being held on Zoom.

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-5953.