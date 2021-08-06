Meredith Matthews selected to complete Arcata City Council

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – City Council Chamber was a hi-tech pressure cooker last Wednesday night at a four-member City Council grilled six self-nominated individuals vying to be its fifth member.

In the rarely used process, the Arcata City Council selected community activist Meredith Matthews as its fifth Councilmember.

Matthews will serve out the remainder of the term –until November of next year – for the seat which opened up when former Mayor Sofia Pereira resigned to become Humboldt County director of public health.

Of her appointment, Matthews said, “I just am so honored to have been appointed to serve on the Arcata City Council. Every single candidate who participated in the forum was amazing and had such wonderful things to bring to the table, and I promise Arcata that I will do my due diligence to represent each and every member of the community. I am just so honored.”

The new, five-member Arcata City Council is composed of Councilmember Sarah Schaefer, Vice Mayor Stacy-Atkins Salazar, Mayor Brett Watson, Councilmember Emily Grace Goldstein and Councilmember Meredith Matthews.

Matthews is expected to be officially sworn in at the beginning of the Wednesday, Aug. 18 council meeting.

She is already deeply involved with a number of Arcata institutions. She’s a three-year member of the Economic Development Committee, a member of the Arcata Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a core team member of Cooperation Humboldt, a volunteer for Arcata Main Street and an administrative specialist with Redwood Coast Energy Authority.

Matthews will have to resign her seat on the Economic Development Committee, but may continue some involvement with the Arcata Chamber by serving as council liaison.

She said she’ll continue to serve as an admin for the “Arcata Community Watch” Facebook page, and plans to use it as a forum for residents to ask questions and voice their opinions. Further, Matthews said, “I plan to monthly be at a cleanup around town or local businesses where people can find me and talk to me.”

The forum

Candidates applying for the vacant seat were Katelyn Bourne, Matthews, Humnath Panta, Bennett Perrault, Paul Pitino and Kimberley White.

A seventh applicant, former Councilmember Elizabeth Connor, had withdrawn earlier that day.

Seated at the council dais, the council hopefuls were grilled by the four-member City Council using questions submitted by the public, as well as their own. The six candidates were given one minute to give concise responses to the questions. All were masked, but removed their masks when giving responses – except White, who remained masked throughout, even when speaking. "I indeed take this variant very seriously and will continue with due diligence to protect our community," White later said.

All the self-nominated candidates pledged clear communication with constituents and close cooperation with their council colleagues and staff to advance city goals.

Issues raised by the questioning included homelessness, Humboldt State’s impending polytechnic designation and the associated population explosion and housing demand it will bring, police reform, public safety, trashed public spaces, Arcata’s economy, communication with constituents, climate change and community partnerships.

All the candidates vowed to serve out their term if selected, and declared themselves free of conflicts of interest that would require them to recuse from council business. A submitted question about whether the candidates would follow science over popular folklore in their decisionmaking wasn’t asked.

Following the lengthy Q&A, two-minute closing statements, a break and public comments, councilmembers decided what to do next.

Foregoing discussion of the candidates’ responses, the council went straight to a couple of ranked-choice straw votes on their preferences, using paper ballots.

Both votes had the same result, with the top three choices for the seat being Matthews, Pitino and White, in that order. In the first vote, Panta came in fourth, with Bourne and Perrault tied for fifth place. The second vote only included the top three.

The results were compiled by City Manager Karen Diemer and projected for public viewing, with the individual councilmembers’ votes not identified.

While Mayor Watson repeatedly suggested that the council could postpone any decision until the next day, Vice Mayor Atkins-Salazar noted that both votes and yielded the same result, and urged a vote.

Atkins-Salazar moved to appoint Matthews, but no second to the motion was forthcoming, and the motion died. But it was quickly revived when Schaefer offered a second, and the ensuing vote unanimously confirmed Matthews as the council’s choice.

Physical attendees at the forum enjoyed a reconfigured Council Chamber, now equipped with new, comfier chairs and a pair of flat screens on either side to better depict the council action. The chamber’s video system has also been modified to offer new views of Arcata’s elected decisionmakers and any documents or images they may be examining. Previously, attendees had to view documents from an oblique angle as they were projected on a screen on a side wall.

Conner’s withdrawal

Candidate Elizabeth Conner withdrew from the race, notifying supporters and City Hall of her decision, but without any direct communication with the public. She later said she didn’t wish to distract the council from the process with a last-minute announcement.

Conner’s letter:

Dear Mayor Watson, and City Council Members Atkins-Salazar, Goldstein and Schaefer,

I appreciate your consideration and the opportunity to apply for the open City Council seat. I regret to inform you that I am withdrawing my application due to unexpected personal circumstances. The difficulty of this decision is eased somewhat by knowing your Council has several other qualified applicants to choose from.

Thank you for taking the time to talk with me about the Council’s current work and hearing my qualifications. I enjoyed my conversations with each of you and learned from hearing your perspectives and priorities.

I apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you again for your time and consideration, and for all you do for the City of Arcata.

Best regards,

Elizabeth Conner















