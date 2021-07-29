Meredith Matthews appointed to Arcata City Council

Arcata, CA, July 29, 2021 – At the Arcata City Council Candidate Forum last night, the Arcata City Council appointed Meredith Matthews to serve out the remainder of Sofia Pereira’s term of office.

Pereira officially stepped down from her seat on the Council on Friday, June 25 to take on a new role as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health, and the Arcata City Council made the decision to appoint a new Council Member to serve the remainder of her term.

The Arcata City Council Candidate Forum provided the opportunity for the City Council and members of the public to get to know the candidates, and community members were able to submit questions in advance of the forum.

Of her appointment last night, Matthews said, “I just am so honored to have been appointed to serve on the Arcata City Council. Every single candidate who participated in the forum was amazing and had such wonderful things to bring to the table, and I promise Arcata that I will do my due diligence to represent each and every member of the community. I am just so honored.”

Matthews is expected to be officially sworn in at the beginning of the Wednesday, August 18 City Council meeting, and her term will end in November of 2022.