Memorial service Sunday in the seaside village

The 26th Annual Trinidad Memorial Ceremony, honoring those lost at buried at sea, will begin on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. in front of the Memorial Wall at Edwards and Trinity streets (former site of the Memorial Lighthouse).

The ceremony starts with Matthew Marshall's bagpipe music followed by the flag raising and pledge of allegiance led by McKinleyville Boy Scout Troop 99. Dana Hope, Trinidad Civic Club co-president, will welcome guests and preside over the ceremony. The Rev. Nancy Streufert, Priest Associate, St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Arcata, will give the invocation and vocalist Samantha Day will sing "Amazing Grace."

Command Master Chief Keith M. Naker, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay, will address the audience followed by a poem reading, Blessed Are They That Mourn by William Cullen Bryant.

Trinidad City Mayor Steve Ladwig will ring the Trinidad Head Lighthouse Keeper's cottage bell. Janine Volkmar, Trinidad Civic Club recording secretary, will read the 268 memorial names, followed by a USCG helicopter flyover. Saxophonist Matthew Brogdon will close the ceremony with Taps.

The ceremony of approximately 35 minutes will take place rain or shine. No seating is available. Coronavirus protocols will be observed. To preserve the solemn nature of the event, streets surrounding the immediate vicinity will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Lynda Moran and Rose Adams are this year's Civic Club wreath committee using flowers donated by Sun Valley Floral Farms. Sound by Dj-Kev. Videography by William and Philip Plants. Jackie Tidwell will photograph the ceremony.

For more information about the event, call (707) 677-3655 or email [email protected].

Honoring the Haddocks

Friends and colleagues of Donna and Charles Haddock are reminded that they will be honored on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Town Hall.

The couple is moving close to family on the East Coast next month. Members of Patrick's Point Garden Club, Donna's Fine Arts Salons participants, supporters of Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Trinidad Civic Club and Trinidad neighbors will gather.

A continental breakfast will be served by the Civic Club. Tributes to the Haddocks will be made about 10:30 a.m. Call (707) 677-3816 for details.

Email Patti at [email protected]












































