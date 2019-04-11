Memo to KHSU staff from Peter Fretwell

Dear KHSU Volunteers,

Humboldt State University issued the following information just now.

Organizational Changes at KHSU

Humboldt State University is reorganizing and streamlining operations at its public radio station, KHSU, with the goal of preserving quality programming for the North Coast.

Station employees were told of the changes earlier today. Because the reorganization and budget reductions include the elimination of positions, a number of individuals have been laid off. The University is working to provide clear information to them, and to ensure they receive any benefits they are entitled to.

The steps taken today include:

Elimination of HSU’s direct payroll support, including the General Manager position and Chief Engineer position, saving the University more than $250,000 annually.

Elimination of five other staff positions, generating significant savings in the portion of KHSU’s budget that comes from government support, underwriting, and listener contributions.

Appointment of an Interim Station Director, to be supported through non-HSU funding.

Moving all KHSU operations to Feuerwerker House, reducing the inefficiency of having two separate spaces.

Indefinite suspension of volunteer-run programs. The University will evaluate how students can return to a more substantial on-air role at KHSU.

Actively pursuing collaboration with other public stations in California and seeking CPB funding to support this effort.

The decision to realign the station reflects a comprehensive assessment. Factors included the station’s cost to the University; KHSU’s limited capacity for additional fundraising and underwriting; challenges identified by the CSU Office of Audit and Advisory Services; feedback from listeners and volunteers; the University’s commitment to public service; and the appropriate role of student involvement in station operations and programming.

Even with the changes at KHSU, listeners will continue to have access to high quality national programming and news. The most recent audience data reaffirm this is, by far, the station’s most popular programming. ###

The following graph shows a typical 24-hour KHSU on-line listening cycle, accurately measured in real-time.

To volunteers producing public affairs and news programming under the auspices of other non-profits (EcoNews, Humboldt County Extension Services, etc.), we welcome your continued programming work during this transition time. If your organization has questions, please contact David Reed.

To all our volunteers - thank you for your hard work and your years of commitment to our community. David Reed will be in touch with you regarding any personal music or other personal items you have at KHSU.

Thank you,

Peter Fretwell

