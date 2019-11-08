Meet the 2019 Cross Country Champions

Jack West

Special to the Union

On Thursday, Oct. 17 more than 420 kindergarten to eighth grade girls and boys met at the Arcata Community Center for what may have be the largest cross country event in Humboldt County history.

There were three races. The kindergarten to second grade race began at 4:15 p.m. with 70 boys and 71 girls. All runners ran one mile.

At 4:35 p.m., the third to fifth grade race began. The 83 girls and 89 boys ran about 1.6 miles.

The final race was the sixth to eighth grade run which began at 4:55 p.m. 34 girls and 77 boys raced in this race, which was 1.8 miles.

Each division (K-2 girls, K-2 boys, 3-5 girls, 3-5 boys, 6-8 girls, 6-8 boys) ran for the team championships. Seventeen schools vied for the titles, but 38 schools were represented by at least one runner. Small schools teams had to have four runners in a division. Large schools had to have five runners.

The winning teams were:

• K-2 Girls’ Large School: Pacific Union School, first place; Jacoby Creek School, second place.

• K-2 Boys’ Large School: Pacific Union School, first Jacoby Creek School, second.

• K-2 Girls’ Small School: Fieldbrook School, first; Blue Lake School, second.

• K-2 Boys’ Small School: Fieldbrook School, first; Hydesville School, second.

• 3-5 Girls’ Large School: Pacific Union School , first; Jacoby Creek School, second.

• 3-5 Boys’ Large School: Pacific Union School, first; Jacoby Creek School, second.

• 3-5 Girls’ Small School: Eureka Flyers Club, first; Trinidad School, second.

• 3-5 Boys’ Small School: Fieldbrook School, first; Eureka Flyers Club, second.

• 4-6 Girls’ Large School: Jacoby Creek School , first; McKinleyville Middle School, second.

• 4-6 Boys’ Large School: Jacoby Creek School , first; Pacific Union School, second.

• 4-6 Girls’ Small School: North Coast Prep, first. (no second place.)

• 4-6 Boys’ Small School: North Coast Prep, first; Sequoia Home School Club, second.

In order to qualify for this meet, each runner had to run at least two of the preliminary meets. There were seven altogether over the past month. The meets were put on by the local schools, Humboldt Redwoods Running Club for Youth and the Six Rivers Running Club with sponsorship from Humboldt Sponsors.

The Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club provided ninety medals for the top five runners in every grade level.

Special thanks go out to McKinleyville High School, Arcata High School, North Coast Prep High School, College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University cross country teams for help during the season.















