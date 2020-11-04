Measure F: Arcata/McKinleyville/Manila fire tax approved by voters

Mad River Union

ARCATA/MCKINLEYVILLE – A special property tax to fund the Arcata Fire District was overwhelmingly passed on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The final election night count showed that 9,294 voters, or 75.45 percent, voted in favor of the property tax. The tally as of election night showed that 3,024 voters, or 24.55 percent, opposed the measure. Measure F needed at least 66.67 percent of the yes vote to succeed.

Under Measure F, the average single family home will be assessed $118 a year. The tax will replace an existing tax, resulting in a net increase of $98 for such a household.

Measure F is almost identical to Measure R, which failed in March, with 9,245 voters, or 63.76 percent, voting in favor of the measure. Even though that represented more than a majority of voters, it failed to garner the two-thirds super-majority that was required for approval.

After Measure R failed, the district closed one of its three stations on a rotating basis. The district plans to use Measure F money to fill vacant firefighter positions and keep all three stations open, 24/7.

The district serves McKinleyville, Arcata, Bayside, Jacoby Creek and Manila.















