McKMAC to review Town Center design concepts

CONCEPTUAL DESIGN A screen grab of a McKinleyville Town Center overview is among the conceptual designs that will be reviewed at today’s meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committtee. The committee will meet virtually using Zoom. Image via McKMAC

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will review conceptual designs for the McKinleyville Town Center when it meets today, July 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place using Zoom. The  meeting ID is 883 8721 4779. The passcode is 132014. You can login using a computer or you can call (669) 900-6833. 

The committee will discuss community safety updates, including fireworks. 

Planner Michael Richardson and architect Kash Boodjeh will give a presentation on conceptual designs for the Town Center. 

Ann Lindsay will give a brief presentation on Life Care Humboldt. 

Mary Burke is scheduled to give an update on the Committee for Active Transportation Multi Modal grant. 

The committee will end the meeting with a discussion regarding its Rules & Regulations Subcommittee.







