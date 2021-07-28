McKMAC to review Town Center design concepts

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will review conceptual designs for the McKinleyville Town Center when it meets today, July 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place using Zoom. The meeting ID is 883 8721 4779. The passcode is 132014. You can login using a computer or you can call (669) 900-6833.

The committee will discuss community safety updates, including fireworks.

Planner Michael Richardson and architect Kash Boodjeh will give a presentation on conceptual designs for the Town Center.

Ann Lindsay will give a brief presentation on Life Care Humboldt.

Mary Burke is scheduled to give an update on the Committee for Active Transportation Multi Modal grant.

The committee will end the meeting with a discussion regarding its Rules & Regulations Subcommittee.















