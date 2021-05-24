McKMAC to discuss transit, trails & rules on Wednesday

Improvements to McKinleyville’s transit system and trails are among the topics that will be discussed by the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee at its meeting Wednesday, May 26 starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 883 8721 4779 and the passcode is 132014. Those who want to listen on their phones can call 1 (669) 900-6833. A group of transit experts will give an update on a McKinleyville transit study, which will explore ways improve bus service in McKinleyville, which is served by the Humboldt Transit Authority. Former McKMAC member Mary Burke will give a presentation on the McKinleyville Multimodal Project, which aims to improvement bicycle and trail connections in town. The committee will also continue its discussion about its rules and regulations.
MMAC Rules, Regulations and Procedures, 5-17-21 Rev.