McKMAC to discuss finances, town entrances

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will discuss a proposal to gather data to determine whether to pursue incorporation at its meeting Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m. at the McKinleyville Middle School Conference Center, 2285 Central Ave. in McKinleyville.

The advisory committee may decide whether to make a recommendation on a proposal by Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone to have county departments track expenses in McKinleyville for at least a year.

Madrone has said that the numbers would provide residents with information that would help them determine whether to pursue further studies on the feasibility of turning the unincorporated town into a city.

The data collection would ultimately need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the Deputy County Council Jefferson Billingsly will give a presentation on the Brown Act and how it applies to the McKMAC.

The committee will also discuss making improvements to McKinleyville’s main entrances to beautify them, promote tourism an make them more usable.

The committee advises the Board of Supervisors and county departments on McKinleyville issues.

























