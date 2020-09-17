McKMAC stays the course with reappointments

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – ​The membership of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) will stay the same with the Board of Supervisors’ approval of three reappointments.

​Maya Conrad, a Realtor who is the McKMAC’s chair, and Kevin Jenkins, owner of McKinleyville Ace Home and Garden Center, and realtor Kevin Dreyer were reappointed for four-year terms in a unanimous vote at the September 1 board meeting.

​There were two other applications for the three seats, from Lisa Dugan, the owner of Humboldt Grain Girls and the former director of North Coast Regional Child Support Services, and Tom Boyer, a former production technician for Hewlett Packard.

They participated in the videoconferenced meeting, with Boyer relating his corporate management experience and observations as an attendee at McKMAC meetings.

​He said his initial interest in the McKMAC stemmed from community discussions on incorporation “but as I attended more of the meetings, I realized that there’s a broad spectrum of issues that I may have some expertise with.”

​Dugan, who was the county’s assistant director of Child Support Services from 2007 to 2014, said she’s retiring and being on the McKMAC would be “a really great marriage of the skills I’ve developed over the last 26 years.”

​She said she would promote “robust civil public discourse” in “leveraging the many relationships I’ve created over the years.”

​The three seats up were up for board votes and supervisors deferred to Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone for a recommendation.

​He vouched for the reappointments. “And I say that because they are really dedicated to a process that is very in-depth” and work well together, he said.

​Madrone told Dugan and Boyer that he believes they would make “great contributions” to the McKMAC and to continue to be involved. “Hang in there, there will be openings, I guarantee you,” he said.















