McKMAC sees new Town Center images

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A draft proposal calls for the McKinleyville Town Center to have a mix of residential and commercial development, criss-crossed with paths and trails and more than 16 acres of open space.

The conceptual drawings will be discussed at the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee meeting tonight, Dec. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom. The meeting ID is 977 9152 0112. The password is 746219. The meeting can be accessed on a computer or on a phone by calling 1(669) 900-6833.

The committee is scheduled to review this year’s process for developing the Town Center Master Plan and a wetlands policy.

Humboldt County Planning Director John Ford will then review the role of the McKMAC when it comes to the development of the plan.

The committee will then review the long-anticipated Town Center conceptual design and wetland survey. These designs were developed by local architect Kash Boodjeh, who was commissioned by the County of Humboldt and reviewed public input before creating the designs.

The McKinleyville Town Center is located between Railroad Drive and Heartwood Drive and from McKinleyville Avenue to the eastern boundary of Pierson Park.

The largest undeveloped parcels, owned by the Pierson family, are located behind the McKinleyville Shopping Center and on the south side of Hiller Road.

The conceptual drawings mostly focus on these undeveloped lands. The drawings show the property having 16.5 acres of open space, which includes wetlands and wetland buffer areas.

The largest open space area is show on the property’s western boundary along McKinleyville Avenue. There’s also a swath of open space that cuts through the middle of the property, extending from Railroad Drive to Hiller Road.

The property would include 16.3 acres of residential property with 244 to 325 units.

Undeveloped properties south of Hiller Road would include some three-story buildings with residential on the top floors and commercial on the bottom floors.

The area northwest of Safeway, roughly where McKinleyville Little League used to play, would include single story and two-story senior housing, or something similar, with 15 to 2 units per acre.

The property would have 23.13 acres of commercial/retail properties, including a large area due west of the World’s Largest Totem Pole.

The committee will hear a presentation on the conceptual designs, but will not take any action on the matter.

The committee will also discuss the timeline for the McKinleyville Town Center master plan and will discuss the next steps that need to be taken to complete the project.















