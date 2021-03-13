McKMAC gets county support

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – ​The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) is getting more help from the county, as the Board of Supervisors has approved an allowance for staff support time, email and videoconference accounts, and a $3,000 annual budget.

​Enhanced support for the McKMAC was unanimously approved at the March 2 board meeting. In advancing the support request, Supervisor Steve Madrone said the committee “has been doing an incredible job ever since its inception” but the last year-and-a-half has been especially work-intensive.

​Madrone noted the committee’s “heavy lifting” in reviewing the McKinleyville Town Center ordinance, an entranceway project and trail development.

​“So they’re requesting a little bit of additional support – not a lot,” he continued. “It’s a very small request when you think about what the McKMAC does for the county.”

​Madrone described the McKMAC and the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) as “the two arms in McKinleyville that help the county manage the community in many ways.”

​During a public comment session, McKMAC Chair Maya Conrad said some McKinleyville residents say they’ve found it difficult to access committee documents and information.

The McKMAC has a section within the county’s general website but Conrad said there have been requests to make contacts easier and giving committee members Gmail accounts will help.

​She told supervisors the additional help is well-deserved. “It may be a little bit of McKinleyville pride here but I do feel like we are working really hard on the McKMAC to provide a great link between the county and our community,” she said.

Conrad also said more frequent training on governmental aspects like the Brown Act, which sets conditions for public disclosure, is important.

County Counsel Jefferson Billingsley said the committee’s last Brown Act training was in May 2019 and should be renewed.

The approval’s allowances are for up to 15 hours of staff support time per month, the email and videoconferencing accounts, storage of McKMAC documents on the county server and a county-maintained webpage for the committee.

The $3,000 annual budget is $500 more than what was recommended by staff.

The MCSD will consider a similar McKMAC support request at its April meeting.​​ Arcata COVID prevention pact

Also at the meeting, supervisors approved an agreement with the City of Arcata for outreach to homeless people and families for prevention of COVID-19.

Under the agreement, the city will use about $70,000 of federal funding to cover the costs of having two county members of the Mobile Intervention and Services Team participate in the outreach.

The county behavioral health specialists will work with the Arcata Police Department two days per week to help homeless people access emergency shelter, housing, counseling and other services.

The agreement stipulates that services will be delivered with that a written staff report describes as a “wellness focus” and with emphasis on preventing COVID-19 infections.

