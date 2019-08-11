McKMAC forms two forward-looking committees for beautification and betterment

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville is taking a two-pronged approach to improving both the appearance and functionality of its main entryways and thoroughfares.

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee voted unanimously July 31 to create two separate ad hoc committees – one charged with quickly coming up with solutions to mow grass, pickup trash and improve landscaping, the other looking at larger transportation and trail improvements.

McKMAC Chair Kevin Dreyer pointed out some of the problem areas in McKinleyville such as the roundabouts on School Road. Humboldt County Public Works designed the roundabouts with an area for landscaping, but never planted anything. As a result, they are often overgrown with weeds.

Other overgrown areas include Central Avenue between Bella Visa Hill and U.S. Highway 101, portions of Murray Road and even some of the sidewalks on Central Avenue north of Bates Road.

The idea of forming a committee to find solutions to the problem was discussed at a previous McKMAC meeting, but the discussion quickly evolved from talk of mowing weeds, to building new trails and improving pedestrian safety.

Dreyer described the trail building as a “heavy lift” and suggested that two separate committees be formed, one that would look at fast-tracking a solution to the lack of landscape maintenance.

The ad hoc committee would work with the county to see if it can increase the number of times it mows in town to more than once a year. The committee might also organize services clubs and volunteers to go out with weed cutters to trim vegetation. There was also talk about having volunteers plant flowers.

“So maybe we can get this done this summer,” Dreyer said.

Committee member Kevin Jenkins agreed. “I want to see things happen,” he said.

Committee member Mary Burke said she agreed that action was needed. “I support the idea of taking immediate action where we can,” Burke.

However, Burke said, the two committees have a lot of overlap and would be meeting with a lot of the same people to find solutions. She suggested creating a single committee instead of two.

After considerable discussion, the McKMAC ultimately decided to create two separate committees. A report on their progress will be heard at the next McKMAC meeting, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the McKinleyville Middle School Conference Center,2285 Central Ave.















