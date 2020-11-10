McKMAC could be ‘glue’ in triarchy with MCSD, county

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – In the short term, the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) plans to formalize its relationship with the local services district and will ask for a small amount of funding.

In the long term, the McKMAC may look at the district’s latent powers, study incorporation and debate the possibility of creating a local planning commission.

Ruled by a triarchy

The McKMAC discussed the issues at its Oct. 28 meeting, where it looked at ways to improve communication in an effort to deal with a variety of problems, including unhoused people, overgrown landscaping and unsafe roadways.

The discussion highlighted the challenges of solving problems in an unincorporated community without a city hall run by a city council. Municipal services in McKinleyville are divvied up and essentially controlled by a triarchy.

There’s the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) Board of Directors, which oversees sewer, water, streetlights, open space maintenance, parks and recreation.

There’s the County of Humboldt, which oversees streets, policing and planning in McKinleyville.

And then there’s the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC), which provides input to the county on issues affecting McKinleyville.

The McKMAC may also become something else– the glue that connects all three entities to help solve problems together.

Working with MCSD

The McKMAC voted unanimously at its Oct. 28 meeting to have its chair, Maya Conrad, write a letter to the MCSD asking for regular meetings and a small amount of financial assistance. The committee also voted to have updates from the MCSD as a regular part of its meeting agendas.

The effort to strengthen ties between the McKMAC and MCSD was spearheaded by MCSD Director John Corbett, who stressed that he was addressing the committee as a private citizen.

Corbett suggested that the committee send a letter to the district asking for increased communication, joint meetings and even financial assistance.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the McKMAC,” Corbett said. “You are a roaring, democratic participatory organization in McKinleyville.”

“Compared to our other political entities, right now, I think we have better input to the county Board of Supervisors than any other entity,” Corbett said.

Corbett submitted a letter that included several recommendations.

“My proposals will involve no new taxes and we’re neutral on incorporation,” Corbett said.

Corbett suggested that the McKMAC ask for a small stipend from the MCSD. He also recommended that the MCSD board and the McKMAC hold an annual meeting together and that the McKMAC appoint a laison to the the MCSD’s Latent Powers Committee.

Latent powers

Over the years, there’s been a lot of talk about incorporation, but much less about the MCSD’s latent powers.

Under state law, the MCSD could take on a variety of powers, which would allow it to provide additional services, assuming the district found a way to fund them.

Some of the latent powers including planning, police, garbage collection, security, mosquito abatement, transportation and graffiti abatement.

McK planning commission

Corbett said that if the McKMAC and MCSD agreed that McKinleyville should have its own planning commission, he thought the issue should be brought to Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone, who would then bring the matter to the Board of Supervisors.

Projects within McKinleyville that are now considered by the Humboldt County Planning Commission would instead be reviewed by the McKinleyville area planning commission. The commission’s decisions could still be appealed to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors.

McKMAC member Kevin Dreyer questioned the need for a local planning commission. “I really think that’s not going to be very functional for McKinleyville,” Dreyer said.

“It’s a long-term goal, not a short term goal,” said Corbett.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone said it’s too early to look at creating an area planning commission. Madrone noted that the county is tracking expenses related to McKinleyville. In about a year, when those numbers are available, the town may want to look at the feasibility of incorporation. Madrone said.

Madrone encouraged increased communication, which he said could happen immediately.

“How can we, as the government of McKinleyville, which is the county, the MCSD and McKMAC, cooperate to figure out solutions to these various problems,” Madrone said.

“I think we’re going to have some really healthy and engaged discussions,” Madrone said.

