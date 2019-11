Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A meeting about the McKinleyville Town Center will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville.

The meeting will provide attendees with an introduction to the idea behind the McKinleyville Town Center.

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee is working with the County of Humboldt to develop an ordinance dictating development standards for the Town Center.