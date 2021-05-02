McKinleyville vies for improvement funding

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A skate park, BMX track, new playgrounds, a basketball court and an expanded Azalea Hall are some of the projects in two grant applications submitted to the state by the McKinleyville Community Services District.

Sometime in June, McKinleyville may learn whether it will receive all or part of the nearly $6.5 million it is asking for from the Statewide Park Development and Revitalization Grant program.

BMX track

The MCSD is asking for $2,331,375 to develop a new park with a BMX track on 3.3 acres near School Road and Washington Avenue.

The undeveloped site, owned by the MCSD, would include a BMX track, bleachers, an inclusive playground, basketball and pickle ball courts and a restroom. The park would have native plants, an edible garden and include a perimeter walking trail.

Skate park

The MCSD is asking for $4,139,906 for what it is calling the Pierson Park expansion and renovation project.

The MCSD wants to build a skate park just south of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at Pierson Park. The skate park would have what’s called a “pump track” connecting it to the nearby McKinleyville Teen Center.

Pierson Park

Also near the teen center, the MCSD would like to build a basketball court. The existing playground would be renovated and made more accessible for people with disabilities.

The MCSD would also like to expand Azalea Hall, which is the town’s community center and home to the McKinleyville Senior Center. The MCSD is proposing an expansion on the south side Azalea Hall to provide more space for classes and other activities.

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and save on electricity cost, the MCSD carports topped with solar panels in the Azalea Hall and McKinleyville Activity Center parking lots.

One the north side of the big lawn at Pierson Park, the district would plant trees to create a wind break.















