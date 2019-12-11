McKinleyville to undergo centering tonight – plus snacks

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The Humboldt County Planning Department is teaming up with the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee to host a Community Workshop and Round Table discussion for the Town Center tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the McKinleyville Pop-Up Museum, 1520 City Center Rd., McKinleyville.

Organizers promise a fun and lively workshop, exploring options for the future of the Town Center in the heart of McKinleyville.

The Town Center area includes 141 acres of land adjacent to Hiller Road between Central Avenue and McKinleyville Avenue.

A broad range of topics that came out of the public brainstorming session held on Nov. 13 will be discussed, including building design, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, economic vitality, housing, mixed commercial and residential use, and much more.

At the workshop, topic-specific tables will be set up where you can engage in conversations with other participants and have your thoughts recorded by workshop facilitators. Public participation is the goal of this workshop, initiating a discussion on strategies to achieve the best Town Center possible!

An online survey will be posted in the coming days to give you another way to add your voice into the mix. We have future workshops planned in January and February that will be informed by the ideas you bring to the workshop/round table on Dec. 11.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Questions? Contact Connor McGuigan at (707) 268-9402 or at [email protected].















