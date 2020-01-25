McKinleyville Senior Center: There will be coffee and snacks

The McKinleyville Senior Center is open again and filled with people doing all sorts of post-holiday things, mostly exercising to get rid of those Christmas pounds.

The class offered by The Ink People last year is back again as Art 2. The class meets on Tuesdays beginning this week and continuing through March 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost for this session is $100 payable in advance.

There is a sign-up sheet at the hostess desk. This was very popular last year, and space is limited, so come in and register.

The OLLI Origami class will once again hold four sessions on Saturdays from March 3 to March 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Isaac is an accomplished teacher and is interested in multigenerational offerings, so think about bringing your kids or grandkids to one of the sessions. More information will be in the Spring OLLI Catalogue.

Beginning in March, something new is happening. We will be offering monthly Brown Bag Lunches from the OLLI Program (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) in McKinleyville for the first time! These free talks are from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of March, April and May. There will be coffee and snacks or bring your lunch and enjoy the varied spring offerings closer to home. Here are the classes:

• March 10: Longevity: Finding the Fountain of Youth Within Us by Rayna Eyster.

• April 8: Writing Your Legacy Obituary: A Gift to Your Family by Patti Stammer and Jack Durham. Give them all the information they need now and let them know your wishes.

• May 13: Fraud Prevention by Tri-Counties Bank. How to keep your bank accounts and other private information safe.

For more information about up-coming events check in at the center: Driver Training for Seniors, Community Development Workshop, Sea Level Rise and Global Warming, and hopefully classes on how to use our cell phones – iPhones and Androids.

This will be a busy Spring. Come join us! Some dates aren’t firm, so be patient. Call (707) 839-0191 or Patti at (707) 845-2817. Look for the Senior News to be included in your subscriptions to the Mad River Union and Times Standard. And be kind to your local newspaper persons. They work on the papers because they love it, certainly not to get rich. Support them, please.















