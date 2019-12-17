McKinleyville Senior Center: Students help seniors celebrate the holidays

Holidays are here at the McKinleyville Senior Center. Last Monday we had our annual Christmas Party. Smaller this year, but great fun and well attended.

Thanks to the band and singers from Pacific Union School. They were wonderful and attracted quite an audience. The brass section was terrific and caused more than one hearing aid to be turned down. Small, live space, exuberant kids and well played carols. Thank you!

Our table decorations were made by the student council at Morris Elementary. Paper chains, snowflakes, and sweet Christmas cards from the students. Their decorations made the event festive and fun. Thank you to Morris School for your thoughtfulness.

And there was the food, a delicious finger food brunch from Pat and Diane, beautifully set up, every bit of it a taste-treat and more homemade pies than should be legal.

Every table was full, and an overflow crowd pulled up chairs and enjoyed great food, holiday music and lots of laughter. Thanks to all who attended for accommodating the last-minute change in scheduling conflicts and joined us.

Most classes and activities will meet as usual this next week and the center will close from Dec. 23 until mid- January for cleaning, maintenance and a break for our many dedicated, hard-working volunteers.

Please call the desk (707) 839-0191 to make sure your class will be meeting at the usual time and date. We are all looking forward to returning to a more predictable schedule, some new activities and reuniting with friends. As always, please come join us and support your only local newspaper by subscribing to the Mad River Union (707) 822-7000. Here’s wishing you a wonderful holiday season. See you again in January. Call or text Patti Stammer (707) 845-2817 for info, to suggest something for the newspaper, or just to say hello.















