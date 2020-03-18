McKinleyville Senior Center staying open

McKinleyville Senior Center

(Editor’s note: This week’s McKinleyville Senior Center column features a letter from Rene Quintana, the center’s executive director, regarding COVID-19.)

The McKinleyville Senior Center remains open to all seniors despite the outbreak of the corona virus.

We take the necessary steps daily to prevent the spread of this infection and we have canceled several events and larger classes as safety precautions.

We realize the importance of keeping our doors open as many seniors do not have access to the internet with current information. Many do not know how to use a computer; some are hard of hearing and many cannot afford cable television.

We do not wish to isolate them, but to offer a clean, safe place where we all can share current information, check in with friends, find coffee, snacks and companionship during this unsettled time.

The center will remain open unless we are given a directive by the Department of Health to close.

I believe in these times of crisis that everyone needs to help one another and not panic. Learn the facts and proceed with the recommendations of the medical community.

The McKinleyville Senior Center will remain open and a safe haven for the elderly.

The center has access to the Internet, and we share the most updated information on the corona virus outbreak with them.

Above all we want to make our seniors feel like they have somewhere to turn for information and a social place to share their concerns. Many live alone and we don’t want anyone to face this crisis by themselves. We all must work together during this time of emergency; our seniors especially need to be cared for.

I encourage everyone to contact seniors in our community and not isolate them. Help those you know feel they can turn to you for help.

And please call the MSC for the latest on the events we offer daily. Many are safe as they are not huge gatherings and have at this point been permitted by health officials. We will keep everyone updated every day.

Sincerely,

Rene Quintana

Executive Director

McKinleyville

