McKinleyville Senior Center: Relaxing Fall fun

Fall is in the air and so is country music, right here at the McKinleyville Senior Center, not just in the new Ken Burns documentary, Country Music, on PBS.

• Line Dancing beginning Wed. Oct. 2 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet new people, have fun and exercise at the same time. Every Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No cost.

• Yoga for Seniors beginning Wed. Oct. 2 with Shelia Donnelly. Many know Sheila from her community yoga classes as an experienced guide to relaxation for this gentle path to wellness. Bring a mat. A few mats are available at the center. Chair yoga is also offered in this class for those of us who sometimes have trouble getting up off the floor. Every Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No cost.

• OLLI Classes at the Center: Don’t forget, Saturday, Oct. 5 for two new classes. Registration and fee required. Contact OLLI at HSU (707) 826-5880.

See complete class description and cost in the OLLI Course Catalogue.

• Celebrating Life: Dia de Los Muertos Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This one-day class explores cultural celebrations of life and how loved ones are remembered through art. (Celebrating Life, Page 13) Fee

• Introduction to Origami. Also, Saturdays, Oct. 5 through 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A five-part class will teach beginners about the origins and techniques of this ancient art form. (Introduction to Origami Page 16) Fee

Check the Mad River Union for weekly updates, pick up a monthly schedule of daily classes and activities at the Senior Center and the Senior News.

For more information, to list an event or to suggest new classes you’d enjoy, contact Patti (707 )845-2817 or email [email protected].

Front desk (707)839-0191 at McKinleyville Senior Center, 1620 Pickett Rd.













