McKinleyville Senior Center: Health Fair today

The lights are back on and the Health Fair is happening today! Don’t forget to come by on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McKinleyville Senior Center, 1620 Pickett Rd.

Local organizations and businesses will be sharing tips, products and information of interest to keep us healthy. Area 1 Agency on Aging will be here to give you information about how the Cal-Fresh program may be able to assist you with nutritional needs.

This Health Fair is focused on our senior population and we’re hoping to make it an annual event. See what’s offered, and leave feedback on what you like, what you’d like to see included from our next one or, just pop in to say hello and get your flu shot.

This is your center, please come by and tell us how we’re doing and give us ideas on what we can offer of interest to you.

Have a cup of coffee and a cookie, join us for Bingo, Bridge, Pinochle, or line dancing. Share and write your stories, go for walks, try yoga, Tai Chi, strength training and art classes.

Or, hang out and knit with friends, use a computer, take home locally donated baked goods, get help with your iPhone, meet others tracing their ancestry, pick up fresh fruit and veggies from backyard gardeners, quilting supplies, grab a card or gifts for friends, and take home books. Please…take a book or fill up a bag. Whew! There is a lot going on here almost every day and we offer weekly mini-lunches and a monthly luncheon.

Very nice people hang out here with their neighbors and always enjoy making new friends. Come on in and look around. This is a busy welcoming place. And, if you haven’t done it, get a flu shot today at the Health Fair!

The center is located at 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville Call (707) 839-0191 for information. Check the Mad River Union for weekly updates or pick up the monthly schedule of activities and edition of the Senior News.

To list an event or suggest new classes you’d enjoy, please call or text Patti (707) 845-2817 or email [email protected].















