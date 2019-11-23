McKinleyville Senior Center: Good food and conversation

Here we are half-way through November and the holidays are upon us. Over- indulge or take it easy with those cookies and that pumpkin pie!

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the McKinleyville Senior Center offers its last mini-lunch for $3 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. in the Senior Room at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville.

Each week Pat Cook and Diane Kim prepare all the meals served at the center. Everything these lovely women cook is delicious, nutritious and the best bargain in town.

Come join in for good food and conversation. Call (707) 839-0191 for the menu.

There will be no monthly $5 luncheon this month. Remember, the center is closed Nov 26, 27 and 28 for Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Dec. 9 is the our casual holiday brunch. Morris Elementary School students will decorate the tables and Pacific Union School will entertain with a music program.

The food will be tasty, as always, so please join in and start the holiday season with friends. Call for exact time.

Our regular classes will meet, but the schedule may be a bit erratic due to coming holiday closures. And, the program schedule may not be as accurate as it could be; our long time Newsletter author, Trisha Church, is leaving us and we have yet to fill her shoes. Volunteers anyone?

When in doubt, please call the volunteers at the front desk at (707) 839-0191. If the hostesses can’t find the answer immediately, leave a number and they will call you back.

Note: The Ink People Art classes will continue to meet on Saturday evenings until Dec 9. Please call or text Patti (707) 845-2817 for future events or questions. A subscription to the Mad River Union is a great holiday gift. Call (707) 826-7000 to subscribe. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!















