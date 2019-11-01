McKinleyville Senior Center: Get active and classy

Winter is coming… not quite warm enough to go outside, and too many delicious holiday goodies on the table. Short days, gaining a few pounds, getting stiff and lazy is sneaking up on us.

Unless you love sledding, skiing and hiking in the rain, the rest of us must work hard to keep moving. In addition to great indoor activities, good company, the McKinleyville Senior Center offers three (four if you count Line Dancing) classes to chase away the pounds, the stiffness, the winter blues and blahs.

McKinleyville Senior Center has been offering programs for almost 20 years under several different names: COPE, Osteoex, STRONG, and now SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), a strength, balance and fitness program for older adults. Exercise is the most important activity that adults, especially seniors, can do to stay active and reduce their chance of falling.

In 2012, SAIL was recognized as an Evidence Based Program by the National Administration on Aging. This program is now a nation-wide senior fitness program, called “Evidence Based” because the results of the exercises in strength, balance and general fitness are tested and monitored.

We’re fortunate to have three certified instructors, Susan Popenoe, Dr. Martha Henry, and Susie Heustis, and two recently certified instructors offering this program at the Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Becky Deja, another long-time instructor in our senior exercise program originated the stretching class 15 years ago. She and her husband are leaving the area, heading for a relocation adventure. We’ll miss you Becky and wish you well!

Along with this very popular class, we are now offering Yoga for Seniors Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon with Sheila Donnelly and Tai Chi on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with Dorothy Stickler. Both are experienced, certified instructors.

For those of you in the Yoga Class, it will not meet the first week of November. A new grandchild is in the works in Minnesota and Sheila is traveling to meet the new arrival.

All three classes are offered for seniors of varying abilities, and suited to individual health, fitness, medical and physical conditions. There is no such thing as a class at our center that is beyond the reach of anyone who wants to start or continue working on strength, balance and general physical wellness.

And the laughter is infectious, especially when the Line Dancing is going on! Please give one or more of these classes a try. They are led by volunteers and supported by donations that benefit the Senior Center.

Whether you trick or treat with grandkids, celebrate Día de Los Muertos or stay home watching scary movies on Netflix, enjoy the coming season! Remember that Nov. 5 is election day. The center is a designated polling place and activities are closed on that day. McKinleyville Senior Center is located at 1620 Pickett Rd. For more information, call (707) 839-0191.

Text or email Patti Stammer at (707) 845-2817 [email protected] with questions, comments or suggestions.

This column is in the Mad River Union because of the good guys who publish it. They aren’t seniors yet, but they’re headed there. Please subscribe and keep your local hometown newspaper coming!















