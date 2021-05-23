McKinleyville Senior Center: Center reopens June 1

Have you been wondering where your grandma is hanging out these days? Probably at home like the rest of us. We’re confident grandma will be coming back to McKinleyville Senior Center as things are on the way to a full reopening to all our vaccinated seniors!

The first event is Tuesday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a “soft opening” to give our senior community the first opportunity to see the changes made to McKinleyville Senior Center during COVID shutdown. We have been cleared for a limited opening, with restricted entrance requirements, and we’d like to take this opportunity to show you what’s been going on during our down time.

We are beginning to reschedule some of our regular activities on a limited basis, offer new classes, and get your input on what you’d like to see happening when we officially open at our allowed capacity.

Due to limited class sizes some activities may not be scheduled during this first round of offerings. Some of your favorite activities may not be included at first, some may be canceled, and some may be able only once a week.

It’s going to be a work in progress for quite a few months and Please be patient and understand that our main objective is to get the center open again… safely.

Our first goal is to open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for a few weeks until our official opening celebration for the community on July 16.

During this time, we hope you’ll meet with friends and neighbors to share your ideas, comments and thoughts for the future.

We we’ll need volunteer help at the hostess desk, with keeping the center clean, and scheduling as we try to reopen.

Please help make it a great place to hang out with friends, learn new skills, try out the new computers, have fun and catch up.

Thank you to Jack Durham and Kevin Hoover at the Mad River Union and Ted Pease Senior News for their continuing support. And many, many thanks to our community for their generous contributions and for filling those little green jars. Ten new computers are going to get their first test run with a class and find their places in the center.

It’s amazing what a community can accomplish when we work together. Still collecting coins and still love the jingling sound… music to my ears!

You can reach Patti at (707) 845-2817 or call the center at (707) 839-0191 and leave a message on our new phone. We now know how to answer it… it came with an instruction book!















