McKinleyville Senior Center and the art of living

On the calendar in March, April and May at McKinleyville Senior Center is the Art of Living, a lunchtime series from OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), a short version of their popular Brown Bag Lunch programs.

The Art of Living OLLI lunch on Wednesday, April 8 noon to 12:30 p.m. is “Leaving a Family Legacy-Planning your Obituary” with Patti Stammer and Jack Durham. Please join us…it’s fun and free!

Volunteers are making tax appointments every Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to help you get those taxes filed early. Call MSC at (707) 839-0191 to make an appointment. This is a free service, but donations to MSC are always welcomed.

Line Dancing returns on Wednesday, March 18 through April 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at MSC. There is no fee. Be prepared to giggle.

Also beginning mid-March, look for our Spring Green jars in your favorite businesses in town. This long-held tradition at the center began with a penny drive by one of our founders, Eleanor Sullivan.

We are delighted with pennies, but 25 years of inflation has us grateful for any donation you’d like to make in our little green jars! If you’ve never had a container at your workplace, please call me at (707) 845-2817 and I’ll deliver one or two or three… whatever you need.

We are an all-volunteer run organization and do not receive financial support except donations to keep us up in running. We thank this community every day for your generosity.

Check the Mad River Union for the activities scheduled in March and April. Until next week, if you have any questions please call MSC (707) 839-0191 or Patti at (707) 845-2817















