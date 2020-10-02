McKinleyville schools looking at phased return of students

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Union School District is considering a phased reopening of its campuses to in-person learning, with the most vulnerable students scheduled for part-time classes as early as Oct. 12.

“It’s time to get our toes a little wet,” said MUSD trustee Tracy Helard-Shumard during a Sept. 22 special board meeting.

Hybrid learning

All of the district’s nearly 1,000 students are being taught remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, as of last week, has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.

Classes are taught online and through work packets. The district includes Dow’s Prairie and Morris elementary schools and McKinleyville Middle School.

The district is exploring a hybrid approach, which would include both in-person classes and remote classes.

The first students that the district would like to bring back to its campuses part-time would be those for whom remote learning is most difficult, such as English learners and pupils that are homeless, in foster care or have exceptional needs.

None of the students would be forced to return to in-person learning. Fully remote learning would remain an option for all students.

Superintendent Heidi Moore-Guynup said that 305 students would potentially qualify for the phase one reopening, but some of their parents will likely opt for distance learning.

While the attendance numbers will almost certainly be lower, the number of kids eligible for phase one would be 75 at Dow’s Prairie School, 123 at Morris School and 107 at McKinleyville Middle School.

Data-driven criteria

The MUSD Board of Trustees voted 4-1, with Trustee Manuel Fonseca dissenting, in favor of phase one of the reopening plan at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Fonseca said he would like the students to return to campus, mainly for the benefit of their social interactions, but said he wanted the decision to be postponed because he doesn’t want to put children at risk.

While the board approved the first phase of in-person learning for vulnerable students, future phased openings would have to be decided by the Board of Trustees.

The district will form an ad hoc committee to developer criteria for future reopening phases.

Superintendent Moore-Guynup told the board she wants the reopening plan to be objective and data driven. The superintendent said she wants to consult with health officials.

“We’re still, as a group, not trained medical professionals,” Moore-Guynup said.

There are a variety of considerations when developing plans for in-person learning, according to Moore-Guynup. For example, would students return to classrooms immediately after high-risk holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when families may travel out of the area and gather in groups? Or would a return to school be delayed for 14 days to provide a “quarantine time?”

These are among the many issues the ad hoc committee will explore.

In-person board meetings

Board President Nicholas Som said that if the trustees are willing to have teachers and students return for in-person learning, the trustees should hold in-person meetings.

“We need to be prepared to have in-person board meetings,” said Som, who added that the meetings would be socially distanced and include precautions such as mask wearing.

“We’ll maintain some sort of video access, because it’s really jacked up our attendance,” Som said.

At one point during the three-and-a-half hour Sept. 22 school board Zoom meeting, there were 163 participants.

What parents want

The principals of the district’s three schools surveyed parents to find out how well the distance learning was working and whether they wanted to send their children back to school.

While there were negative responses, most parents expressed satisfaction with the schools’ efforts.

At Dow’s Prairie School, 60 percent of parents who took a survey said they would like to send their children back to school for in-person learning “with safety measures in place.” At Morris School, 55 percent of parents who participated said they support a return to the classroom and at McKinleyville Middle School the number was about 60 percent.

It’s worth noting that not all parents participated in the surveys and the when asked whether they would like to send their children back to school it was with “safety measures in place.” Those measures were not defined in the surveys.

Outdoor classrooms

In preparation for in-person learning, the district is creating two outdoor classroom structures on each campus at a cost of about $50,000. This will allow social distancing and will reduce the risk of virus transmission.

The district will also spend about $75,000 on personal protective equipment “such as face shields, hands freehand sanitizer stations, cleaning supplies, plexi-glass dividers, directional signage, quarantine tents and cots,” according to the district’s draft plan.

The issue will be further discussed at the board’s Oct. 14 meeting.















