McKinleyville Rec Committee seeks members, DJ Marv seeks Karaokers

The McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) announces two regular voting member and two alternate member vacancies on the Recreation Advisory Committee (RAC).

The purpose of the RAC is to make recommendations to the MCSD Board of Directors regarding plans, policies, programs and projects relating to McKinleyville’s parks, facilities, open space maintenance zones, and recreation activities.

The current vacancy terms are for two years. Members must be residents within the MCSD service area and are appointed by the MCSD Board of Directors.

Interested individuals should file a letter of application/interest that states their desire for serving on the RAC and qualifications for doing so.

Letters of application may be mailed to the MCSD, Attn: Lesley Frisbee, P.O. Box 2037, McKinleyville, CA 95519.

For additional information, contact the Parks & Recreation Office at (707) 839-9003.

Recreation Advisory Committee meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the MCSD Conference Room, 1656 Sutter Rd. and the public is welcome to attend.

At the brewery

Three Legged Dog will perform bluegrass music today, March 20 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville.

Also at the brewery:

• Husky Burnette peforms “dirty rock and roll” on Thursday, March 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

• Trivia Night is Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m. First prize is $50 in brewery bucks.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv is Monday, March 25 at 9 p.m.

Estate Planning

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an informative workshop on estate planning on Thursday, April 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 1551 Nursery Way in McKinleyville.

Local attorney Angela Petrusha will demystify the estate planning process, reveal the five essential elements of a complete estate plan, and explain how these elements can be applied to your unique circumstances.

This workshop is free for McKinleyville Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Coffee, water and morning pastries will be served.

Call the Chamber at (707) 839-2449.

Budget Roadshow comes to McK

The Humboldt County Roadshow, which is an opportunity for the public to give input on county projects and talk to staff, comes to McKinleyville on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd.

The meeting will be hosted by Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone and will iclude a series of small table discussions with subject matter experts such as the Sheriff’s Office, leadership from Probation, Department of Health & Human Services, Planning & Building, Public Works and Aviation.















