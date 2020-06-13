McKinleyville plans ahead with buy of 84-acre Pialorsi Dairy

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – If all the properties in McKinleyville were developed, and at least two people lived in every house, the town would have a population of approximately 26,870 persons, according to the McKinleyville Community Plan.

When, or if, the town of roughly 16,900 would ever reach full build-out is unknown, but if it does, the McKinleyville Community Services District will have the capacity to dispose of all the wastewater generated by all those new residents due to its purchase last week of an 84-acre ranch.

The MCSD Board of Directors voted unanimously June 3 to purchase the property from Dolores Pialorsi for $1,284,000. The purchase will be financed and paid for with sewer department funds.

The former Pialorsi Dairy includes a house, barn and milking parlor and is located on the south end of town near the Hammond Trail Bridge. The d-shaped property includes land west of Fischer Road between MCSD’s Fischer Ranch and the Mad River. The property is bordered by the river to the south, U.S. Highway 101 to the east and the Whitemire Avenue/Stapp Road/Anderson Avenue neighborhood to the north.

The Pialorsi property is located adjacent to the MCSD’s Fischer Ranch, an 80-acre property southwest of the corner of School and Fischer roads. Treated wastewater is used to irrigate fields and grow hay. A rancher leases the property from the MCSD, harvests the hay and sells it.

The new property will also be used for wastewater irrigation.

MCSD Manager Greg Orsini told the board at its June 3 meeting that the property is expected to meet the town’s wastewater disposal needs through full build-out.

“We’re being as responsible as we possibly can be with the purchase of this property,” Orsini said.

MCSD Director John Corbett said the property is “very valuable to our long-term interest.”















