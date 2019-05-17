McKinleyville Matters: Walkability and a new Lion

A youth-led walkability assessment will be held in McKinleyville to better enable local students to safely walk, bike and roll to school. The assessment is scheduled for today, May 15 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. beginning in the McKinleyville Union School District conference room behind McKinleyville Middle School, 2285 Central Ave.

Participants will observe traffic conditions during school dismissal at the middle school and in surrounding neighborhoods then use those observations to brainstorm potential solutions to make the area safer and more inviting for all users of the road.

The assessment is coordinated by McKinleyville Middle School Leadership students, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Branch and the Natural Resources Services Division of the Redwood Community Action Agency.

This is one of numerous assessments conducted around the county in partnership with the Safe Routes to School Task Force, a coalition of local governments, transportation agencies and community partners that aims to make it safer for children to use active transportation methods to commute to school.

Data from previous walkability assessments has been included in local, state and federal grant applications, resulting in millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements throughout Humboldt County.

To learn more about the upcoming walkability assessment and other active transportation educational programs, call Department of Health & Human Services at (707) 268-2132.















