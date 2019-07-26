McKinleyville Matters: Utility box muralists needed for Corks, Forks & Kegs

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce invites artists to apply to paint murals on one of eight utility boxes at the lighted intersections along Central Avenue. The goal of this project is to use utility boxes as “canvases” for original pieces of art as well as to contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of Central Avenue, while deterring graffiti.

Dimensions of the large utility boxes vary. Art should cover all exposed sides. Each box will have a theme related to Mack Town.

The chamber is asking each artists to submit their completed artwork of what they would paint on the utility box. Here are possible themes to choose from:

Azalea plants, Bigfoot, environment, farmers market, fish/fishing, floral, horses, kayaking, ocean, outdoor activities, Panther Pride, Pony Express, redwoods, Sheriff/fire district and surfing. The plan is to have all paperwork completed in time to have artists painting on their boxes during the annual Corks, Forks & Kegs event on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This program is open to all artists, a team of artists, or community groups with a designated lead artist who has/have the vision and skills required to complete the project to the highest standards of innovation and technical expertise.

Artists’ stipend will be $500, local hardware stores will be offering a discount to approved artists for supplies.

A sample of your artwork must be submitted as final approval must be given by Humboldt County Planning Department. If you are an artist who would like to submit your artwork, please contact the McKinleyville Chamber at (707) 839-2449 for more information. Deadline to enter artwork is Aug. 1.

McK Mixer

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly mixer on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. This is a great time to mix, mingle and network with your fellow business minded neighbors. The mixer is hosted by Six Rivers Brewery and North Coast Growers Association.

Music at the brewery

Jimi Jeff and Tim Klasses perform Jimi Hendrix and Prince covers, along with various funk and blues tunes, on Thursday, July 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Anna Hamilton performs blues and rock and roll on Friday, July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

• The Triple Tones perform a high-energy concert of blues, rock and country songs on Saturday, July 27 from 8 to 11 p.m.

• Trivia Night takes place Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and features prizes.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday night from 7 to 11 p.m.

Honor Roll student

Trevor S. Garrison of McKinleyville made the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2019 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Garrison, a junior studying economics, had a grade point average of 3.5 or better.















