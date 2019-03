The McKinleyville Land Trust invites the public to attend its 18th annual dinner and fundraiser at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville on Sunday evening, March 3.

The menu features chicken cacciatore or baked eggplant, both with pasta, Tomaso’s sauce, fresh mixed green salad, bread from the North Coast Co-op Bakery, Ramone’s coffee or tea, and dessert.

Mike van Hattem, senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present a talk and slide show titled, “California Species of Special Concern: An Amphibian Perspective, Who They are and Why They Matter.” Van Hattem received his B.S. from Humboldt State University and his M.S. from San Jose State University.

His current interests include environmental law and impact assessment, wetland science, the conservation of species of special concern and sensitive natural communities, and herpetology and avian monitoring.

A silent auction and raffle of items donated from local businesses, artists, and friends of McKinleyville Land Trust will round out the evening’s program.

No-host wine and beer bar opens at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students or seniors, and $15 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or mlandtrust.org. For more information, check out the MLT website, visit MLT on Facebook, or call (707) 839-LAND.

Budget Roadshow comes to McK

The Humboldt County Roadshow, which is an opportunity for the public to give input on county projects and talk to staff, comes to McKinleyville on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd.

The meeting will be hosted by Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone and will iclude a series of small table discussions with subject matter experts such as the Sheriff, leadership from Probation, Department of Health & Human Services, Planning & Building, Public Works and Aviation.