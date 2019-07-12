McKinleyville Matters: The Story catchers

Curious about Humboldt’s past? A free history presentation “Story Catchers of Humboldt” will be held at Dow’s Prairie Grange, 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd. in McKinleyville on Friday, July 12.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m. and will be given by local historian Jerry Rodhe. This history slide-show and talk is free and open to all community members and is part of a history series sponsored by the Pierson Building Center.

Rodhe’s slides and special insights will let you travel back into Humboldt’s past to gain a better understanding of our present. Another in his history presentations, “Meandering up the Mad” will also be held at Dow’s Prairie Grange on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

The monthly pancake breakfast and flea market held by the Dows Prairie Grange is on the third Saturday of each month. The next one will be July 20 and serves from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

Music at Pierson Park

Music in the Park continues Thursday, July 11 with The Tidepool High Divers performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park. There will be lawn games including badminton, croquet and wiffle ball. The park’s bocce ball court will also be open. Bring a picnic or get something to eat from one of the food trucks that will be parked nearby.















